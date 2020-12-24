COVID-19: Morris County District Finds First ‘Potential’ Case Of In-School Transmission

A Morris County public school district has announced the discovery of what officials are calling the first “potential” case of in-school transmission.

An elementary student at Madison Public Schools may have given the virus to their teacher, Superintendent Mark Schwarz said in a Dec. 23 update on the district’s website.

The update did not specify which elementary school the student attended.

Though case numbers in some local areas have dropped, the region is still classified as “high risk” status, Schwarz said, urging continued caution and vigilance to students and parents alike.

District officials are “hopeful” seeing the decline of both the new case rate and the percent positivity rate “for the first time in months,” Schwarz said.

Meanwhile, positive COVID-19 tests should still be reported to the local health department throughout the winter break.

“While schools will be closed over the break, our school nurses will have time allocated to check emails and follow up on cases, as appropriate,” said Schwarz.

“Thank you for your unwavering partnership. We may not yet be through with this ordeal, but we are greeting the New Year of 2021 united and Madison Strong.”

