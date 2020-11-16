CLOSED: NJ School District Reports More Than 30 COVID Cases, 'Dozens Of Results Pending'

An entire Morris County school district has shifted to remote learning after more than 30 COVID-19 cases returned positive.

The Morris School District will be fully-remote until Nov. 30, district officials said Sunday.

At least half of the cases were linked to Morristown High School, which closed Nov. 13.

With "dozens more test results pending," district officials on Sunday expanded the transition to include all schools.

“This decision is a result of significant spread of the coronavirus within our local community and the need for impactful action in an effort to slow it down,“ the announcement said.

Meanwhile, contract tracing is underway, with in-person learning set to resume on Nov. 30.

“We fully intend to reopen our schools on November 30 and hope that by closing now, we will be able to remain open throughout December,” the update said.

“This situation is fluid, and we will share more information within the coming days as it becomes available.”

