$250K Lottery Ticket Sold At Morris County QuickChek

Who’s the lucky winner? A Morris County lottery player is taking home a quarter of a million dollars.

A winning ticket for the Monday, Jan. 16 Pick-6 game was sold at the QuickChek on Rt. 206 in Chester, lottery officials said.

The player added the Double Play option for an extra dollar, skyrocketing their winnings to $250,000.

The winning numbers were 06, 14, 24, 30, 39, and 40.

The Pick-6 jackpot is now at $4.1 million for the next drawing to be held on Thursday, Jan. 19.

