Newark Man Flashes Passing Cars In Hackettstown: Police

On Tuesday, March 5 at 10:37 a.m., Jared Aponte flashed his genitals to vehicles at Valentine Street and Jefferson Street, Hackettstown police said.

On Saturday, April 20, at 12:35 p.m., police responded to Hackettstown High School after a woman said Aponte made a sexual comment to her while she was sitting in her car in the junior parking lot, police said. The woman began to yell and scream and fled the area, police said.

Aponte was charged with lewdness for the March 5 incident and harassment for the April 20 incident, police said. He was released pending a court appearance, police said.

