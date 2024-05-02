Fog/Mist 46°

Newark Man Flashes Passing Cars In Hackettstown: Police

A 27-year-old Newark man was arrested on Friday, April 26 for flashing his genitals to passing vehicles in Hackettstown, authorities said.

Hackettstown Police

Hackettstown Police

 Photo Credit: Hackettstown Police Department/Facebook
Sam Barron

On Tuesday, March 5 at 10:37 a.m., Jared Aponte flashed his genitals to vehicles at Valentine Street and Jefferson Street, Hackettstown police said.

On Saturday, April 20, at 12:35 p.m., police responded to Hackettstown High School after a woman said Aponte made a sexual comment to her while she was sitting in her car in the junior parking lot, police said. The woman began to yell and scream and fled the area, police said.

Aponte was charged with lewdness for the March 5 incident and harassment for the April 20 incident, police said. He was released pending a court appearance, police said. 

