New Jersey Police Detective Competes On 'Next Level Chef' With Gordon Ramsey

A police detective from New Jersey is putting her cooking skills to the test.

Alexandra Donnadio

 Photo Credit: cookingwithzandge_s Instagram
Cecilia Levine
Alexandra Donnadio is a Hillsborough native who works for in ballistics for the Essex County Sheriff's Department.

She is also one of the culinary influencers competing on FOX competition "Next Level Chef."

According to the show's website, chefs Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais mentor the chefs as a face "unique" challenges on three different kitchen levels — literally.

Donnadio is the co-owner of catering company Iron and Oak, and has shared hundreds of her very own recipes on her Instagram page.

She says in a clip shared to Instagram — where she has 17.5K followers — that food played a major role growing up in an Italian home, with Sunday dinner being a "whole day event."

It would begin with Bloody Marys and end with homemade meatballs and wings, she said.

A clip teasing Donnadio's appearance shows her being fed pasta by Ramsey.

"This is not real life," the detective says in the clip. "Chef Ramsey's feeding me pasta?"

Tune into FOX Thursdays at 8 p.m. to watch.

