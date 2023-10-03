A Few Clouds 82°

Morristown Man Gets 20 Years For Distributing Child Porn: Prosecutors

A 20-year-old Morristown man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Friday, Sept. 29  after he pleaded guilty to leading a child pornography network, authorities said.

Sam Barron

Reuben Gonzalez was initially investigated for sexual assault, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Morris County Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, Morris Township Police Chief Robert Shearer and Morristown Police Chief Darnell Richardson said.

A search of his phone found Gonzalez conspired with others to lead a child pornography network, using the Telegram application to communicate and coordinate the distribution of his material, authorities said. Gonzalez secretly recorded the sexual activity of people on his phone, including minors, authorities said.

In April, Gonzalez pleaded guilty to nine counts of sexual assault, one count of endangering the welfare of a child, one count of leading a child pornography network and 25 counts of invasion of privacy. 

