Morris County Man Uploaded Child Porn To Discord, Reddit Platforms: Prosecutor

Antonino LaRosa, 26, of Morris Plains, became the center of an investigation in April 2023 when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) received complaints via Discord Inc. that a user had uploaded files containing suspected child sexual abuse materials to its messaging platform, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said Monday, July 17.

Additional complaints from Reddit stated that a user with the same contact information and IP address had uploaded suspected CSAM files to its social media platform as well.

Further investigation found that the IP address was associated with LaRosa’s residence and “revealed direct messages authored by the suspect account discussing CSAM,” Carroll said.

LaRosa was charged on a complaint-summons with third-degree endangering the welfare of a child (possession of child sexual abuse materials) and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

Assisting agencies include the Morris Plains Police Department, Morris County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team (SERT), the New Jersey State Police, and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

