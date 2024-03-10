Morris County Dunkin' Customer 'Rendered Disabled' In Hot Coffee Spill, Lawsuit Says

Phillip Sgori says in the suit filed in Middlesex County Superior Court that he was at a Madison (Morris County) location on Feb. 11, 2022, when he purchased his beverage.

Sgori's suit alleges the lid came off and the "excessively hot" coffee in the cup spilled on him.

Sgori said he was rendered disabled and suffered internal and external wounds on his body.

Sgori’s suit further says the lid was not properly secured to the Styrofoam cup and the coffee itself was at a “dangerous” temperature. The suit also says Dunkin’ Donuts failed to warn him of the excessively hot coffee, posing a “hidden and unknown danger” to purchase.

A spokesperson from the coffee chain did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment.

