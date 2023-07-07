Masked Man Robs $14K From Morris County Bank, ID Sought: Prosecutor

The robbery occurred at the Fulton Bank on Ledgewood Avenue in Netcong around 10:10 a.m., Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said alongside local officials.

The suspect entered the branch and demanded money, fleeing with about $14,000. No weapon was displayed or threatened, the prosecutor added.

The suspect is believed to be a white or Hispanic male in his 20s or 30s. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie and a blue surgical-style facemask. He was also carrying a shoebox-sized box.

The investigation is being conducted by the Netcong Police Department, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigations Unit, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, the New Jersey State Police, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office – Major Crimes Unit at 973-285-6200 or Netcong Police Department at 973-347-7700.

