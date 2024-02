At 10 a.m., a vehicle, driven by John McTernan, traveling south on Littleton Road near Route 202 struck a tree in the area of Totten Way, Morris Plains police said. No other vehicles were involved, police said.

McTernan was transported to Morristown Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. The crash remains under investigation, police said.

