The man's body was found around 5:20 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2, at South Morris and Boonton streets in Dover, Police Chief Jonathan Delaney said.

The man was later pronounced dead and an investigation into natural causes by the Dover Detective Bureau, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, and the Morris County Medical Examiner’s Office, was under way.

