Mostly Cloudy 66°

SHARE

Man Assaulted Woman Then Refused To Let Her Leave In Mount Olive: Cops

A 40-year-old Flanders man was arrested and charged with assaulting a woman and refusing to let her leave on the evening of Sunday, April 7, Mount Olive police said.

Mount Olive Police

Mount Olive Police

 Photo Credit: Mount Olive Police via Facebook
Sam Barron

At 8:30 p.m., police responded to a residence in Flanders and found Andrew Heller sleeping inside, officers said. 

Before waking up Heller, police located and removed multiple knives from his residence, officers said.

During their investigation, police determined Heller assaulted the woman, refused to let her leave the residence or request help, and made threats against her, officers said.

Heller was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, possession of weapon for an unlawful purpose and false imprisonment, police said. He was lodged in in the Morris County Correctional Facility pending a court hearing, police said.

to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE