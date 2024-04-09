Man Assaulted Woman Then Refused To Let Her Leave In Mount Olive: Cops

At 8:30 p.m., police responded to a residence in Flanders and found Andrew Heller sleeping inside, officers said.

Before waking up Heller, police located and removed multiple knives from his residence, officers said.

During their investigation, police determined Heller assaulted the woman, refused to let her leave the residence or request help, and made threats against her, officers said.

Heller was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, possession of weapon for an unlawful purpose and false imprisonment, police said. He was lodged in in the Morris County Correctional Facility pending a court hearing, police said.

