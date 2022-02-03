Swab4Andrea: North Jersey Mom Hopeful For Greek Stem Cell Donor After Leukemia Diagnosis

Andrea Kalliaras never had any symptoms.

The Montville mom went to her doctor for a routine checkup in August 2021, when her bloodwork came back showing a high white blood cell count. Before long, she had her diagnosis: Leukemia — a rare form that can only be cured through stem cell transplant.

Andrea, a Wanaque native, had little time to process. She was devastated.

"The diagnosis was shocking," Andrea, 49, told Daily Voice."We were all devastated and scared, but we went to a lot of different doctors for opinions and have the right course of action."

Right now, Andrea is looking for a match for a stem cell transplant — particularly someone of Greek or Cypriot descent, like she is, as the chances of finding a match are higher between people who share the same ethnic backgrounds.

Getting tested is easy and pain-free. To do so, visit www.swab4andrea.com, for options as to how to get tested and receive a free swab kit in the mail.

The painless swab test takes less than a minute, and if identified as a match, 80% of the donors are asked to provide blood stem cells collected from circulating blood. This is an outpatient peripheral blood stem cell donation. It is similar to donating platelets or plasma.

Until she finds her match, though, all Andrea can do is try to stay patient and positive.

"My family prays a lot," said Andrea, a parishioner of the Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Wyckoff. "We believe the mind is very powerful and if you see yourself with a positive outcome, then it will be positive. When the time comes, I have to go through it and beat it and that’s it."

Even if it might take Andrea some time to find her match, she feels good knowing that she may help someone else find theirs in the process.

"My family and friends are working hard to get people to join the registry and that is just a great feeling," said Andrea, a CPA audit partner in KPMG's Short Hills office.

"I hope we find that match for me soon but to know that we are getting so many people to join the registry and that could lead to helping someone else, is also a blessing."

The outpouring of support has made the difference for Andrea, she said.

"I've been getting messages from so many people, most of them that just read my story and don’t even know me. It is amazing," she said.

"People from around the world have contacted me... sharing their own experiences and positive stories. It makes me feel better and gives me inspiration — and so many prayers, so much kindness. It's a good feeling."

