So Spicy! You'll Need To Sign Waiver To Eat At New NJ Chicken Joint

One lucky New Jersey town will soon be home to a chicken restaurant that serves sauce so spicy, customers actually have to sign a waiver before they make the daring attempt to eat it.

That’s right — southern-style fried chicken franchise Hangry Joe’s Chicken — first opened in Fairfax, Virginia, in May — is replacing the former Smash Burger location at 187 Columbia Turnpike in Florham Park, a representative told Daily Voice.

The Nashville fried chicken joint’s menu features chicken sandwiches, chicken fingers, chicken and waffles, Korean chicken nuggets and more.

The poultry can be left plain or doused in your choice of sauce with spiciness levels ranging from the standard mild, medium and hot to the franchise’s one-of-a-kind “Angry Hot” — which customers must sign a waiver to eat.

Hangry Joe’s also serves classic southern sides like fried okra, waffle fries and coleslaw, as well as beer, wine and soda.

The Florham Park restaurant is slated to open in January or February of 2022, the representative said.

Follow Hangry Joe’s on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.

Hangry Joe’s Chicken, 187 Columbia Tpke., Florham Park, NJ 07932

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.