PHOTOS: 3 Morristown Grads, Owners Celebrate Grand Opening Of Artisanal Pasta Shop Storefront

A trio of Morristown High School graduates say they’ve turned their dream into a reality with the grand opening of their new and improved artisanal pasta shop.

ESO Artisanal Pasta celebrated the launch of its new storefront at 92A Elm Street in Morristown with a ribbon-cutting ceremony this week, which was shared on the town’s official Facebook page.

Congratulations to Eso Artisanal Pasta on their Grand Opening at 92A Elm Street in Morristown! 🎉 Also, huge... Posted by Town of Morristown, NJ on Thursday, June 24, 2021

The shop, formerly located on Cattano Avenue, specializes in artisanal pastas and fresh-made sauces that are crafted in the store and sold with instructions for at-home preparation.

The new location has also expanded its artisanal selections with the inclusion of jarred tomatoes, extra virgin olive oils, semolina flour, marinated vegetables and “all Italian cooking needs,” many of which are directly imported from Italy, the owners said in a recent Facebook post:

🔥W E A R E soft O P E N🔥 * Today is our FIRST DAY in our new space 92 ELM STREET, MORRISTOWN, NJ😆😆😆😆 Come stop by and... Posted by Eso Artisanal Pasta on Tuesday, June 15, 2021

The shop’s three owners — Executive Chef AJ Sankofa, General Manager Joel Camarillo-Diaz and Operations Manager Isaiah Findley-Pinnock — are all graduates of Morristown High School, according to the store’s website.

💯D R E A M S ➡️ R E A L I T Y💯 * GRAND OPENING TOMORROW 10am-6pm 92A Elm Street Morristown NJ🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁 * Krispy Kreme and... Posted by Eso Artisanal Pasta on Wednesday, June 23, 2021

The trio previously spent several years working at Chris Cannons Jockey Hollow Bar and Kitchen.

“It was within the wondrous walls of the Vail Mansion that the seeds for ESO were planted,” reads the shop’s website.

The shop also received a Certificate of Achievement Award from Representative Mikie Sherrill, the town’s Facebook post said.

Visit the shop’s website to place an order online or stop in to the new location to browse its massive selection for yourself.

ESO Artisanal Pasta, 92A Elm St., Morristown

