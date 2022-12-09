'Nightmare:' Deadly Shooting Of Former Mt. Olive Athlete, 22, Prompts Wave Of Community Support

The deadly shooting of a former athlete from Mount Olive has prompted a wave of support from state lines and far beyond.

Flynn Brown, a 2019 graduate of Mount Olive High School, was killed in a shooting at Jackson State University in Mississippi on Friday, Dec. 2 at the age of 22, DailyVoice reported.

A GoFundMe launched for the athlete’s funeral expenses had surpassed $28,000 in just two days.

“For reasons beyond our understanding, someone’s senseless act ripped Flynn away from this world,” reads the campaign.

“It is not enough to say we are beyond shocked and hurt. We are utterly devastated. His murder leaves unanswered questions and creates a void in our hearts that can never be fixed or filled. Not even with time. This nightmare has become our new reality.”

Flynn is described in the fundraiser as a “star” and “leader” who “brought joy to life and always had open arms for anyone.”

“He would make sure everyone was good even if he wasn’t good,” the campaign says.

“He blessed everyone he came in contact with. His life did not deserve to be cut short by a heinous act of violence.”

The campaign funds will be used to transport Flynn’s body from Jackson for the memorial, as well as for funeral arrangements and attorney expenses.

Flynn is survived by his loving parents, Michele and Michael, his girlfriend, and countless family members and close friends.

“Through our deep grief we are faced with a long road to justice for Flynn,” the fundraiser says. “We humbly ask our family, friends, and community to come together to support them during this difficult time. Having said this, no amount is too small. We thank you in advance for your thoughts, prayers and donations as we help Michele and Michael with the absence of their beloved only son.”

Flynn’s funeral arrangements are pending, the campaign says.

“While we are still processing, we can only find comfort knowing that Flynn is in no pain, resting in the arms of our Lord. Please keep the entire family in your prayers through this unimaginable time.”

Click here to view/donate to ‘Flynn Brown Funeral Expense’ on GoFundMe.

