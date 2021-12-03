New BYOB Restaurant In Morris County Offers ‘Mixed Bag Of Asian Specialties’ [Look Inside]

Hungry for some authentic Asian cuisine? You’ll find just that — and much more — at Morris County's new BYOB Asian restaurant, AiSakae.

Opened by Morristown residents Ken and Cindy Chen, AiSakae is located in the Tabor Plaza on Route 53 in Morris Plains and held its grand opening Nov. 29.

The eatery’s massive menu features all types of Asian cuisine, from Chinese and Japanese to Thai and of course, sushi.

The restaurant’s opening was delayed several times due to problems with outside contractors, according to Rich Catania, who says he started working as a “voice box” for the Chens and had been a regular customer at their former restaurant, Mintea, in Cedar Knolls.

“Thank God they’re finally open and were able to survive it, because they really are a respectable restaurant,” Catania, of Morris Township, told Daily Voice.

Catania also says that while AiSakae may be perceived primarily as a sushi spot, the casual eatery truly offers something for everyone.

“They come off as a sushi restaurant, but if you look at what they really serve, they do Chinese food, they do Japanese food, they do sushi, they do authentic Chinese food…they are a mixed bag of Asian specialties,” Catania said.

Customers who have specific allergy requirements or other special requests are always taken care of as well.

“They’re able to accommodate anything and everything you request when you go there,” Catania said.

Meanwhile, customers interested in imbibing during their meal will be glad to know AiSakae is BYOB — no wine corking fees, minimum spending amounts of other strings attached.

But if you’re not in the mood to sit down, grab some AiSakae to go or even get it delivered.

“We are ready to serve our old friends and excited [to] meet our new neighbors,” reads a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

AiSakae Asian Cuisine, 970B Tabor Road, Morris Plains, NJ 07950

