Jersey Mike’s Opens New Flanders Store On Route 206

A new Jersey Mike’s store has officially opened its doors in Flanders.

The store, which held its grand opening on Wednesday, Sept. 28, is located in the Tractor Supply mall on Route 206.

The new store is kicking things off with a fundraiser for WMF Wolfpack Football. With a coupon, a $2 contribution can be made to WMC Wolfpack Football in exchange for a regular sub.

“We are excited to join the Flanders community,” said Store Operator Kenny Faasen. “We are proud to embrace the Jersey Mike’s culture of giving. This opening week, we are partnered with WMC Wolfpack Football. Please join us during opening week to support this great cause and try a Sub Above!”

The fundraiser runs through Sunday, Oct. 2.

The new store is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Jersey Mike’s, 293 Route 206, Suite 1A, Flanders, NJ

