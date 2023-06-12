Hunters Asked To Check Wildlife Trail Camera Footage For Missing Roxbury Woman

Lara Emanuel, 46, was last seen in Roxbury on Wednesday, June 7, DailyVoice previously reported. Her vehicle was found at the Holiday Inn Express in Mount Arlington.

Hunters with trail cameras in the Berkshire Valley State Wildlife Management Area were asked to review the footage for any action starting from the time of her disappearance on Wednesday, June 7.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Roxbury Police Det. Gaboda at tgaboda@roxburypd.com.

