Hunters Asked To Check Wildlife Trail Camera Footage For Missing Roxbury Woman

Police investigating the case of a Roxbury woman missing since last week are now asking hunters to review their camera footage near a local wildlife area.

Lara Emanuel, 46, was last seen in Roxbury on Wednesday, June 7, police said.
Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View (Inset: Morris County Prosecutor's Office)
Valerie Musson
Lara Emanuel, 46, was last seen in Roxbury on Wednesday, June 7, DailyVoice previously reported. Her vehicle was found at the Holiday Inn Express in Mount Arlington.

Hunters with trail cameras in the Berkshire Valley State Wildlife Management Area were asked to review the footage for any action starting from the time of her disappearance on Wednesday, June 7.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Roxbury Police Det. Gaboda at tgaboda@roxburypd.com.

