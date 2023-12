Footage captured by Arvils Veiss shows smoke plumes and flames coming from the home at Riveredge Road just after dawn.

The house is located along the Pompton River.

Police tell News12 that the home was evacuated and crews were working on knocking down the fire. Abc7 says boats were deployed to get water on scene.

According to the National Weather Service, Lincoln Park saw 4.24 inches of rain in the weekend storm.

