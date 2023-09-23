Hold UP: Major Crash Delays Traffic On Route 80

The crash was reported around 12:35 p.m. on the eastbound side of the highway, near Exit 28 in Roxbury.
A major crash delayed traffic on Route 80 in Morris County Saturday, Sept. 23.
The crash was reported around 12:35 p.m. on the eastbound side of the highway, near Exit 28 in Roxbury.
All lanes were closed as of 12:45 p.m.
