Hold UP: Major Crash Delays Traffic On Route 80

A major crash delayed traffic on Route 80 in Morris County Saturday, Sept. 23.

Route 80 crash Sept. 23.
Route 80 crash Sept. 23. Photo Credit: 511nj.org
Cecilia Levine
The crash was reported around 12:35 p.m. on the eastbound side of the highway, near Exit 28 in Roxbury.

All lanes were closed as of 12:45 p.m.

