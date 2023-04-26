Gunfire Injures One In Morris County Home: DEVELOPING

Chester Police confirmed the incident on social media around 1:40 p.m., stating that there was no threat to the public:

According to initial and unconfirmed reports, a man was found with a gunshot wound to the head at a home on Church Street around 1 p.m.

A medical helicopter was requested and later declined, and the man — still breathing with a pulse — was taken to the hospital by ambulance, the initial report says.

Daily Voice has reached out to Chester Police for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.