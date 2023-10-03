Gas Main Break Shuts Down Traffic On NJ-124 (Developing)

The break occurred near Seaman Street in Madison at 10:56 a.m., according the New Jersey DOT.
As of 1 p.m. all lanes were closed.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.
A gas main break on NJ-124 westbound has closed all lanes on Tuesday, Oct. 3.
The break occurred near Seaman Street in Madison at 10:56 a.m., according the New Jersey DOT.
As of 1 p.m. all lanes were closed.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.
SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE