Gas Main Break Shuts Down Traffic On NJ-124 (Developing)

A gas main break on NJ-124 westbound has closed all lanes on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Madison Police
Madison Police Photo Credit: Madison NJ PBA 92 via Facebook
Sam Barron

The break occurred near Seaman Street in Madison at 10:56 a.m., according the New Jersey DOT.

As of 1 p.m. all lanes were closed.

