Forecasters Were Way Off: 13 Inches Of Snow Fell Unexpectedly In NJ, PA Towns

Four inches of snow at most was expected in the second snow storm of the week in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

How much snow did your town get?

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine/National Weather Service
Cecilia Levine
But much more fell. 

In the Friday, Feb. 16 and Saturday, Feb. 17 storm, up to 13 inches of snow fell in some towns across the region, according to the National Weather Service.

Here's who got the most snow, according to the National Weather Service:

  • ATLANTIC, NJ: Beuna Vista, 3.3 inches; Hammonton, 2.8 inches; Somers Point, 2.2 inches
  • BERKS, PA: Lyons, 12 inches; Fleetwood, 9 inches; Blandon, 8.5 inches
  • BUCKS, PA: Kintnersville, 13 inches; Quakertown, 8 inches; East Rockhill Twp, 5.2 inches
  • BURLINGTON, NJ: Mount Laurel, 4.5 inches; Lake Pine, 4.1 inches; Medford Lakes, 4 inches; Burlington, 3.8 inches; Mount Holly, 3.2 inches
  • CAMDEN, NJ: Cherry Hill, 4.3 inches; Maple Shade, 3.5 inches; Berlin, 3 inches
  • CHESTER, PA: Berwyn, 4.8 inches; Exton, 3.5 inches
  • HUNTERDON, NJ: Frenchtown/Holland, 13 inches; Franklin Township, 12.8 inches; Readington, 12 inches; Flemington, 11.6 inches; Pittstown, 10.5 inches; Whitehouse Station, 10 inches; Raritan, 8 inches; Clinton, 4 inches
  • LEHIGH, NJ: Center Valley, 13.8 inches; Macungie, 13.7 inches; Allentown, 12.1 inches; Breinigsville, 9 inches
  • MERCER, NJ: Hopewell, 8.5 inches; Princeton, 6 inches; Woodsville, 5.5 inches; Trenton Mercer Airport, 3.9 inches
  • MIDDLESEX, NJ: New Brunswick, 11.3 inches; Milltown, 11 inches; Metuchen, 10.9 inches; Edison, 10.1 inches; Old Bridge, 10 inches; South Amboy, 9 inches; South River, 9.2 inches; Carteret/East Brunswich, 8.8 inches; Woodbridge, 8.2 inches; Sayreville 6 inches; South Plainfield, 5 inches
  • MONMOUTH, NJ: Keansburg, 10 inches; Holmdel/Keyport, 9 inches; Leonardo, 8.8 inches; Matawan, 7.4 inches; Freehold 5.5 inches; Long Branch/Middletown 5 inches; Freehold 4.3 inches; Howell 3 inches
  • MORRIS, NJ: Millington, 5 inches; Long Hill 4.5 inches; Mine Hill/Randolph 3 inches; Chatham 2.8 inches; Denville/Butler/Madison/Kinnelon 2.5 inches
  • MONTGOMERY, PA: Pennsburg, 5 inches; Salford, 4 inches
  • NORTHAMTPON, PA: Hellertown, 11.8 inches; North Catasauqua, 4.8 inches
  • OCEAN, NJ: Whiting 3.4 inches; Tuckerton 3 inches; Stafford 2.8 inches; Barnegat/Forked River/Jackson 2 inches; Manchester/Toms River 1.5 inches; Point Pleasant 1 inch
  • SOMERSET, NJ: Bridgewater 12 inches; Hillsborough/Manville 11 inches; Franklin Township 10.4 inches; Green Brook 9 inches; Middlebush 7 inches; Warren/Watchung 6 inches; Bernards 4 inches
  • SUSSEX, NJ: Sparta 2.5 inches; Newton 2.1 inches; Lafayette 2 inches; Highland Lakes 1.9 inches; Montague Township 1. 6 inches; Vernon 1.1 inches.
  • WARREN, NJ: Holland Township 10.5 inches; Greenwich Township 6 inches; Phillipsburg 3.7 inches; Blairstown/Hackettstown 2.5 inches; Knowlton Township 2.2 inches.

