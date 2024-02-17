Forecasters Were Way Off: 13 Inches Of Snow Fell Unexpectedly In NJ, PA Towns

But much more fell.
In the Friday, Feb. 16 and Saturday, Feb. 17 storm, up to 13 inches of snow fell in some towns across the region, according to the National Weather Service.
Here's who got the most snow, according to the National Weather Service:
- ATLANTIC, NJ: Beuna Vista, 3.3 inches; Hammonton, 2.8 inches; Somers Point, 2.2 inches
- BERKS, PA: Lyons, 12 inches; Fleetwood, 9 inches; Blandon, 8.5 inches
- BUCKS, PA: Kintnersville, 13 inches; Quakertown, 8 inches; East Rockhill Twp, 5.2 inches
- BURLINGTON, NJ: Mount Laurel, 4.5 inches; Lake Pine, 4.1 inches; Medford Lakes, 4 inches; Burlington, 3.8 inches; Mount Holly, 3.2 inches
- CAMDEN, NJ: Cherry Hill, 4.3 inches; Maple Shade, 3.5 inches; Berlin, 3 inches
- CHESTER, PA: Berwyn, 4.8 inches; Exton, 3.5 inches
- HUNTERDON, NJ: Frenchtown/Holland, 13 inches; Franklin Township, 12.8 inches; Readington, 12 inches; Flemington, 11.6 inches; Pittstown, 10.5 inches; Whitehouse Station, 10 inches; Raritan, 8 inches; Clinton, 4 inches
- LEHIGH, NJ: Center Valley, 13.8 inches; Macungie, 13.7 inches; Allentown, 12.1 inches; Breinigsville, 9 inches
- MERCER, NJ: Hopewell, 8.5 inches; Princeton, 6 inches; Woodsville, 5.5 inches; Trenton Mercer Airport, 3.9 inches
- MIDDLESEX, NJ: New Brunswick, 11.3 inches; Milltown, 11 inches; Metuchen, 10.9 inches; Edison, 10.1 inches; Old Bridge, 10 inches; South Amboy, 9 inches; South River, 9.2 inches; Carteret/East Brunswich, 8.8 inches; Woodbridge, 8.2 inches; Sayreville 6 inches; South Plainfield, 5 inches
- MONMOUTH, NJ: Keansburg, 10 inches; Holmdel/Keyport, 9 inches; Leonardo, 8.8 inches; Matawan, 7.4 inches; Freehold 5.5 inches; Long Branch/Middletown 5 inches; Freehold 4.3 inches; Howell 3 inches
- MORRIS, NJ: Millington, 5 inches; Long Hill 4.5 inches; Mine Hill/Randolph 3 inches; Chatham 2.8 inches; Denville/Butler/Madison/Kinnelon 2.5 inches
- MONTGOMERY, PA: Pennsburg, 5 inches; Salford, 4 inches
- NORTHAMTPON, PA: Hellertown, 11.8 inches; North Catasauqua, 4.8 inches
- OCEAN, NJ: Whiting 3.4 inches; Tuckerton 3 inches; Stafford 2.8 inches; Barnegat/Forked River/Jackson 2 inches; Manchester/Toms River 1.5 inches; Point Pleasant 1 inch
- SOMERSET, NJ: Bridgewater 12 inches; Hillsborough/Manville 11 inches; Franklin Township 10.4 inches; Green Brook 9 inches; Middlebush 7 inches; Warren/Watchung 6 inches; Bernards 4 inches
- SUSSEX, NJ: Sparta 2.5 inches; Newton 2.1 inches; Lafayette 2 inches; Highland Lakes 1.9 inches; Montague Township 1. 6 inches; Vernon 1.1 inches.
- WARREN, NJ: Holland Township 10.5 inches; Greenwich Township 6 inches; Phillipsburg 3.7 inches; Blairstown/Hackettstown 2.5 inches; Knowlton Township 2.2 inches.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.