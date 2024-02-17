Forecasters Were Way Off: 13 Inches Of Snow Fell Unexpectedly In NJ, PA Towns

But much more fell.

In the Friday, Feb. 16 and Saturday, Feb. 17 storm, up to 13 inches of snow fell in some towns across the region, according to the National Weather Service.

Here's who got the most snow, according to the National Weather Service:

ATLANTIC, NJ : Beuna Vista, 3.3 inches; Hammonton, 2.8 inches; Somers Point, 2.2 inches

: Beuna Vista, 3.3 inches; Hammonton, 2.8 inches; Somers Point, 2.2 inches BERKS, PA : Lyons, 12 inches; Fleetwood, 9 inches; Blandon, 8.5 inches

: Lyons, 12 inches; Fleetwood, 9 inches; Blandon, 8.5 inches BUCKS, PA: Kintnersville, 13 inches; Quakertown, 8 inches; East Rockhill Twp, 5.2 inches

Kintnersville, 13 inches; Quakertown, 8 inches; East Rockhill Twp, 5.2 inches BURLINGTON, NJ: Mount Laurel, 4.5 inches; Lake Pine, 4.1 inches; Medford Lakes, 4 inches; Burlington, 3.8 inches; Mount Holly, 3.2 inches

Mount Laurel, 4.5 inches; Lake Pine, 4.1 inches; Medford Lakes, 4 inches; Burlington, 3.8 inches; Mount Holly, 3.2 inches CAMDEN, NJ: Cherry Hill, 4.3 inches; Maple Shade, 3.5 inches; Berlin, 3 inches

Cherry Hill, 4.3 inches; Maple Shade, 3.5 inches; Berlin, 3 inches CHESTER, PA : Berwyn, 4.8 inches; Exton, 3.5 inches

: Berwyn, 4.8 inches; Exton, 3.5 inches HUNTERDON, NJ : Frenchtown/Holland, 13 inches; Franklin Township, 12.8 inches; Readington, 12 inches; Flemington, 11.6 inches; Pittstown, 10.5 inches; Whitehouse Station, 10 inches; Raritan, 8 inches; Clinton, 4 inches

: Frenchtown/Holland, 13 inches; Franklin Township, 12.8 inches; Readington, 12 inches; Flemington, 11.6 inches; Pittstown, 10.5 inches; Whitehouse Station, 10 inches; Raritan, 8 inches; Clinton, 4 inches LEHIGH, NJ: Center Valley, 13.8 inches; Macungie, 13.7 inches; Allentown, 12.1 inches; Breinigsville, 9 inches

Center Valley, 13.8 inches; Macungie, 13.7 inches; Allentown, 12.1 inches; Breinigsville, 9 inches MERCER, NJ : Hopewell, 8.5 inches; Princeton, 6 inches; Woodsville, 5.5 inches; Trenton Mercer Airport, 3.9 inches

: Hopewell, 8.5 inches; Princeton, 6 inches; Woodsville, 5.5 inches; Trenton Mercer Airport, 3.9 inches MIDDLESEX, NJ: New Brunswick, 11.3 inches; Milltown, 11 inches; Metuchen, 10.9 inches; Edison, 10.1 inches; Old Bridge, 10 inches; South Amboy, 9 inches; South River, 9.2 inches; Carteret/East Brunswich, 8.8 inches; Woodbridge, 8.2 inches; Sayreville 6 inches; South Plainfield, 5 inches

New Brunswick, 11.3 inches; Milltown, 11 inches; Metuchen, 10.9 inches; Edison, 10.1 inches; Old Bridge, 10 inches; South Amboy, 9 inches; South River, 9.2 inches; Carteret/East Brunswich, 8.8 inches; Woodbridge, 8.2 inches; Sayreville 6 inches; South Plainfield, 5 inches MONMOUTH, NJ : Keansburg, 10 inches; Holmdel/Keyport, 9 inches; Leonardo, 8.8 inches; Matawan, 7.4 inches; Freehold 5.5 inches; Long Branch/Middletown 5 inches; Freehold 4.3 inches; Howell 3 inches

: Keansburg, 10 inches; Holmdel/Keyport, 9 inches; Leonardo, 8.8 inches; Matawan, 7.4 inches; Freehold 5.5 inches; Long Branch/Middletown 5 inches; Freehold 4.3 inches; Howell 3 inches MORRIS, NJ: Millington, 5 inches; Long Hill 4.5 inches; Mine Hill/Randolph 3 inches; Chatham 2.8 inches; Denville/Butler/Madison/Kinnelon 2.5 inches

Millington, 5 inches; Long Hill 4.5 inches; Mine Hill/Randolph 3 inches; Chatham 2.8 inches; Denville/Butler/Madison/Kinnelon 2.5 inches MONTGOMERY, PA : Pennsburg, 5 inches; Salford, 4 inches

: Pennsburg, 5 inches; Salford, 4 inches NORTHAMTPON, PA : Hellertown, 11.8 inches; North Catasauqua, 4.8 inches

: Hellertown, 11.8 inches; North Catasauqua, 4.8 inches OCEAN, NJ: Whiting 3.4 inches; Tuckerton 3 inches; Stafford 2.8 inches; Barnegat/Forked River/Jackson 2 inches; Manchester/Toms River 1.5 inches; Point Pleasant 1 inch

Whiting 3.4 inches; Tuckerton 3 inches; Stafford 2.8 inches; Barnegat/Forked River/Jackson 2 inches; Manchester/Toms River 1.5 inches; Point Pleasant 1 inch SOMERSET, NJ: Bridgewater 12 inches; Hillsborough/Manville 11 inches; Franklin Township 10.4 inches; Green Brook 9 inches; Middlebush 7 inches; Warren/Watchung 6 inches; Bernards 4 inches

Bridgewater 12 inches; Hillsborough/Manville 11 inches; Franklin Township 10.4 inches; Green Brook 9 inches; Middlebush 7 inches; Warren/Watchung 6 inches; Bernards 4 inches SUSSEX, NJ: Sparta 2.5 inches; Newton 2.1 inches; Lafayette 2 inches; Highland Lakes 1.9 inches; Montague Township 1. 6 inches; Vernon 1.1 inches.

Sparta 2.5 inches; Newton 2.1 inches; Lafayette 2 inches; Highland Lakes 1.9 inches; Montague Township 1. 6 inches; Vernon 1.1 inches. WARREN, NJ: Holland Township 10.5 inches; Greenwich Township 6 inches; Phillipsburg 3.7 inches; Blairstown/Hackettstown 2.5 inches; Knowlton Township 2.2 inches.

