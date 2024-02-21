Firefighters Battle Two-Alarm Blaze In Mt. Arlington: FD

At 10:29 a.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire on Howard Boulevard and found a 2.5 story wood frame residence with smoke showing in the rear roof area, the Mt. Arlington Fire Department said on Facebook.

As firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze inside an attic, a second alarm was struck and additional units responded, firefighters said.. The bulk of the fire was knocked down by 10:46 a.m., firefighters said.

All occupants safely exited the residence, firefighters said.

