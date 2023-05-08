Fiery Crash Closes Route 23 In Pequannock: DEVELOPING

The crash occurred at Route 23 and Alexander Avenue, Pequannock Township Police said.

Initial reports came in around 5:20 a.m. and involved multiple injuries with one of the vehicles up in flames.

Route 23 north was closed near the Lincoln Dealership in Wayne while the southbound side was open with “some lane closures,” police added. There was no estimated timeline for reopening.

Daily Voice has reached out to the department for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

