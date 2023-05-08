A Few Clouds 61°

SHARE

Fiery Crash Closes Route 23 In Pequannock: DEVELOPING

A fiery crash shut down Route 23 in Pequannock early on Monday, May 8, police and developing reports say.

Pequannock Township Police
Pequannock Township Police Photo Credit: Pequannock Township Police, NJ via Facebook
Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories

The crash occurred at Route 23 and Alexander Avenue, Pequannock Township Police said.

Initial reports came in around 5:20 a.m. and involved multiple injuries with one of the vehicles up in flames.

Route 23 north was closed near the Lincoln Dealership in Wayne while the southbound side was open with “some lane closures,” police added. There was no estimated timeline for reopening.

Daily Voice has reached out to the department for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE