Family Of 7 Displaced, Cat Killed As Massive Blaze Rips Through Morristown Home

The third-alarm blaze broke out on Catherine Lane around 5 a.m. Sunday, April 23, the Morristown Department of Public Safety said, adding that the fire prompted a response from numerous surrounding agencies.

Though all seven residents and a dog evacuated the home safely, the family cat was killed in the blaze, and a firefighter was injured, according to the Dept. of Public Safety as well as a GoFundMe launched by a loved one.

“…my brother’s family suffered an unimaginable loss to their home of 27 years due to a horrific house fire,” reads the campaign, launched by John Gulisano. “The family of seven and the family dog escaped, but they lost their beloved cat.”

Meanwhile, the family was left with nothing but the clothes on their backs and now must rebuild nearly every aspect of their lives.

“While the Morristown and surrounding Fire Departments did a fantastic job, they could not stop the blaze before it rendered the house uninhabitable, and they lost most of their possessions,” reads the campaign. “They were only able to leave with the clothes they were wearing.”

Nearly $43,200 had been raised in one day with donations pouring in by the minute.

“While the family seeks to rebuild, recovery will be extremely long and challenging,” the campaign says. “There are no obligations, but if you can find it in your heart to donate, it will be greatly appreciated.”

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

Click here to view/donate to ‘Morristown Family House Fire’ on GoFundMe.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.