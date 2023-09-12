‘Extraordinary Young Soul:' Jordan Retzios Of Mount Olive Dies At 21

Born in Denville, Jordan grew up in the heart of Mount Olive, his obituary says.

He was known for his incredibly compassionate spirit, which seemed to connect effortlessly with others through his charismatic persona.

Jordan's curious soul also led him on many adventures, often with those he loved. He was enthusiastic about hiking and spending time in nature.

Meanwhile, Jordan loved to learn about computer software and listen to music. He was always “honing his skills and pushing the boundaries of his interests both in school and in his personal life,” his obituary says. He would often share these interests with others and maintained his thirst for knowledge through his final days.

Jordan remained optimistic even as he battled addiction later in life. “He fought with unwavering determination to try and overcome this challenge for himself and those around him, while always keeping an aura of positivity,” reads his obituary.

Jordan leaves behind his loving and supportive parents, Patricia Taylor and George Retzios; his three older brothers, Taylor, Cameron, and Carrington; his grandparents, Lazaros Retzios and Thalia Retzios; and many extended family members and close friends who will cherish his legacy of compassion and resilience.

Donations were being made in Jordan’s loving memory to the Avenues Recovery Center at Bucks and the Recovery Centers of America, which support individuals struggling with addiction.

Jordan’s funeral will be scheduled for a later date.

“During this moment of sorrow, let us fondly recall Jordan with joy," reads his obituary.

“From the lively young boy to the noble young man he became; commemorating the extraordinary young soul he embodied and the indelible mark he left on each of our hearts. His absence will be deeply felt, his memory forever treasured, and his legacy of love enduring in our lives.”

