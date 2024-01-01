Ex-Jet Muhammad Wilkerson Busted For DWI, Gun Loaded With Hollow Points In North Jersey Stop

Wilkerson told police who stopped him in an unidentified Morris County town shortly after 6:30 a.m. Dec. 22 that he was coming from a club in New York City, TMZ. reported.

Police said the retired defensive end smelled strongly of alcohol and was arrested after failing a field sobriety test, according to documents filed in Superior Court in Morristown.

Wilkerson, a 34-year-old Linden native, reportedly claimed he'd gotten the FN 509 tactical handgun legally in Florida but had no documentation for it, TMZ reported.

It also was loaded with 11 hollow-point bullets, the site says, which is illegal in New Jersey.

SEE: NFL's Muhammad Wilkerson Arrested In NJ (TMZ)

Wilkerson also had an open bottle of tequila in the car, according to police.

The former fan favorite was previously arrested for DWI in June 2019 in Washington Heights after he reportedly blew a stop sign behind the wheel of his Rolls Royce.

He was busted for DWI again in March 2020, this time by New Jersey State Police on Route 80 in Paterson.

The 6-foot-4-inch Wilkerson was drafted by the Jets in the first round in 2011 and played just about all of his eight years in with them at over 300 pounds.

He made the Pro Bowl in 2015 and was a two-time second-team All-Pro selection in 2013 and 2015, but he never really lived up to overall expectations.

He broke his right leg in the Jets' last regular-season game of 2015, but returned the following season after the team signed him to a five-year deal worth $86 million.

Wilkerson rewarded the organization with issues that included being late, which led to one-quarter benchings each of his last two seasons with the Jets and his eventual release after the 2017 campaign.

Wilkerson signed with the Green Bay Packers but played in only three games before an ankle injury unceremoniously ended both is season and his career.

He ended up with an overall total of 44½ sacks, one safety, 10 forced fumbles and 410 combined tackles.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.