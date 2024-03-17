Overcast 46°

SHARE

Duck Donuts Opens On Route 10 In Whippany

Duck Donuts has added another New Jersey location to its fleet.

Duck Donuts St. Patrick's Day assortment.

Duck Donuts St. Patrick's Day assortment.

 Photo Credit: Duck Donuts photo
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The popular doughnut shop held a grand opening Route 10 in Whippany Saturday, March 16.

This year for St. Patrick's Day, Duck Donuts is offering a Duck Donuts Lucky Duck Assortment featuring limited-time magical charms cereal topping and green vanilla icing. 

Available through Sunday, March 17, the Lucky Duck Assortment features magical combinations such as:

  • Bacon Shamrock: green vanilla icing with chopped bacon
  • Strawberry Magical Charms: strawberry icing with limited-time magical charms and marshmallow drizzle
  • Lucky Cinnamon Bun: cinnamon sugar with green vanilla drizzle
  • Confetti Shamrock: green vanilla icing with rainbow sprinkles

Duck Donuts has other locations in Paramus, Green Brook, Clark, East Brunswick, Middletown, Marlton, Sea Isle City, and Avalon.

Duck Donuts Whippany, 458 Route 10.

to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE