Duck Donuts Opens On Route 10 In Whippany

The popular doughnut shop held a grand opening Route 10 in Whippany Saturday, March 16.

This year for St. Patrick's Day, Duck Donuts is offering a Duck Donuts Lucky Duck Assortment featuring limited-time magical charms cereal topping and green vanilla icing.

Available through Sunday, March 17, the Lucky Duck Assortment features magical combinations such as:

Bacon Shamrock: green vanilla icing with chopped bacon

Strawberry Magical Charms: strawberry icing with limited-time magical charms and marshmallow drizzle

Lucky Cinnamon Bun: cinnamon sugar with green vanilla drizzle

Confetti Shamrock: green vanilla icing with rainbow sprinkles

Duck Donuts has other locations in Paramus, Green Brook, Clark, East Brunswick, Middletown, Marlton, Sea Isle City, and Avalon.

Duck Donuts Whippany, 458 Route 10.

