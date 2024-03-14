Driver Ejected From Vehicle In Route 80 Crash: Njsp

At 12:59 a.m., a Volvo traveling eastbound on Route 80 in Mount Arlington lost directional control, ran off the roadway to the left, struck the concrete barrier, re-entered the lanes of travel, ran off the roadway to the right, struck a guardrail, overturned and then crashed into a tree, Troy McNair, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said.

During the crash, the driver, who is from Norwalk, CT, was ejected from the car and suffered serious injuries, McNair said. He was transported to an area hospital, McNair said.

The crash remains under investigation, McNair said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.