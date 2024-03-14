Partly Cloudy 66°

Driver Ejected From Vehicle In Route 80 Crash: Njsp

A 40-year-old Connecticut man was seriously injured when he was ejected from his vehicle in a crash on Route 80 in Morris County early Thursday morning, March 14, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (file photo) / Kyle Mazza (file photo inset)
Sam Barron

At 12:59 a.m., a Volvo traveling eastbound on Route 80 in Mount Arlington lost directional control, ran off the roadway to the left, struck the concrete barrier, re-entered the lanes of travel, ran off the roadway to the right, struck a guardrail, overturned and then crashed into a tree, Troy McNair, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said.

During the crash, the driver, who is from Norwalk, CT, was ejected from the car and suffered serious injuries, McNair said. He was transported to an area hospital, McNair said. 

The crash remains under investigation, McNair said.

