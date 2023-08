Jonathan Vistren-Jaquez, of Mexico, was found in the vehicle on the westbound side near milepost 40.5 in Denville around 2 p.m., NJSP Det. I Jeffrey Lebron told Daily Voice.

Vistren-Jaquez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is under investigation but is not considered suspicious, Lebron added.

No further details were released.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.