Fog 39°

SHARE

Dover Man Uploaded Child Porn To Reddit: Prosecutor

A 37-year-old Morris County man was arrested earlier this month for uploading child pornography to a social media platform, authorities announced.

Town of Dover Police Department

Town of Dover Police Department

Photo Credit: Town of Dover Police Department Facebook
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Richard Ferrarie-Lofredo, of Dover, uploaded media files depicting the sexual exploitation or abuse of minors, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said.

The investigation began with a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) referencing the files, the prosecutor said alongside Dover Police Chief Jonathan Delaney and Morris County Chief of Detectives Robert McNally.

Ferrarie-Lofredo is believed to have had additional items of CSAM on an electronic device, authorities said.

Ferrarie-Lofredo was arrested on Friday, Jan. 12, and charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Possession of CSAM). He was released pursuant to the Criminal Justice Reform Act with pretrial release conditions that include monitoring and no internet usage.

to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE