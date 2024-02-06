Dover Man Convicted Of Kidnapping, Sexually Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend: Prosecutors

On Sept. 5, 2021, Jessie Meneses sexually assaulted his ex-girlfriend in his vehicle in Randolph, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert M. McNally, Dover Chief of Police Jonathan Delaney, and Randolph Chief of Police Will Harzula said.

Meneses confined her in the car, transporting her from Randolph through Victory Gardens and then to Dover, where she was able to escape and report her to police. For several months in 2022, Meneses communicated with family members about contacting the victim to have her change her version of events or withdraw the charges, authorities said.

Following a six-day trial, Meneses was convicted of two counts of kidnapping, three counts of aggravated sexual assault, three counts of sexual assault, three counts of aggravated criminal sexual contact, three counts of criminal sexual contact, one count of making terroristic threats, one count of conspiracy to commit witness tampering, authorities said.

