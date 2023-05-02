Donations Surge For Morris County Family Left With Nothing After Explosive Electric Panel Fire

The blaze broke out in Roxbury before dawn on Saturday, April 29, according to a GoFundMe launched by Karl Weiss, brother-in-law of the victims, Joe and Claire Weiss.

“A primary electrical line fell off a pole and contacted a nearby secondary line, sending high voltage surging throughout Joe and Claire’s house,” writes Karl. “Many wires inside the walls caught fire and the electrical panel exploded.”

While Joe and Claire’s quick thinking rescued their children and dogs, Karl says much of the home’s livable area has been destroyed by the explosive blaze.

“A neighbor was able to take Claire and the kids inside while Joe, the dogs, and I watched the team of firefighters work in the pouring rain,” writes Karl. “Their bedroom, kitchen, bathroom, and basement have significant fire damage. Every room had walls torn apart to douse the burning wires inside.”

More than $26,800 had been raised as of Tuesday, May 2 with additional donations pouring in by the hour.

The Netcong Fire Department shared its sentiments alongside a link to the fundraiser as well:

“Everything in the house is lost from the thick smoke damage,” reads the campaign. “Please consider supporting their recovery as they navigate this family tragedy.”

