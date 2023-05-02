‘Devastating’ House Fire Prompts Wave Of Support For Morris County Activist

Long Hill resident Donna Fucci’s home was ravaged by a “devastating” fire that took with it the majority of her personal items, her sister Debbie writes in a GoFundMe launched on Thursday, April 27.

The fire occurred on Mercer Street the morning of Tuesday, April 18, the Stirling Fire Company said:

“Clothes, personal belongings, and memories were taken from Donna in a fire that was beyond anyone's control,” reads the fundraiser.

Described as a “thoughtful and caring” soul and a “pillar of the community,” Donna’s Long Hill roots run deep, as does her activism. The 60-year resident is a volunteer for the Long Hill Township Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and an active volunteer at her local food pantry, the campaign says. She also cares for her 85-year-old mother.

The campaign had raised nearly $5,100 as of Tuesday, May 2.

“This past week has been extremely devastating for Donna and her family,” reads the fundraiser. “There is nothing that will replace what was lost in this damaging fire, but for those of you who are interested in helping out Donna and her family, any donation would be extremely helpful and appreciated as she rebuilds her home.”

Click here to view/donate to the ‘Donna Fucci's House Fire’ campaign on GoFundMe.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.