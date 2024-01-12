Decade For Bergen County Man Whose Drugs Led To Fatal OD In Pequannock: Prosecutors

David Pezak was sentenced on Friday, Jan. 12, after pleading guilty to strict lability for a drug induced death back in December, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and Pequannock Police Chief Daniel Comune said.

On Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 police responded to an unresponsive woman at a residence in Pequannock, authorities said. The woman, identified as A.C., was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. The Morris County Medical Examiner's Office ruled the cause of death was ruled to be fentanyl, amphetamine, carisoprodol and clonazepam intoxication.

An investigation determined Pezak conspired with an unnamed individual to distribute drugs to A.C. that same night in Paterson, authorities said. Her death was a result from her ingestion of the substances she obtained from Pezak, authorities said.

Under the law, any person who manufactures, distributes or dispenses a controlled dangerous substances is strictly liable for a death that results from the injection, inhalation, or ingestion of that substance.

