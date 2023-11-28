Fair 32°

Coffee Shop That Employs People With Disabilities To Open In Morristown

A new coffee shop in Morris County aims to include everyone.

<p>Ethan and the Bean is expanding to Morristown.</p>

 Photo Credit: Ethan and the Bean (provided)
Photo Credit: Ethan and the Bean (provided)
Ethan and The Bean, which employs people with  intellectual and physical disabilities, is opening in Morristown on Thursday, Nov. 30 in the Valley Bank headquarters at 70 Speedwell Ave. 

"Our MISSION at Ethan & the Bean is to train individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities and to create employment readiness in a supportive & empowering work environment," its website reads.

"Our VISION is to continue to grow our mission to reduce the unemployment rate for individuals in our community and beyond."

A non-profit organization with a location in Little Falls, the shop will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

