Fair 45°

SHARE

Clifton Man Used Messenger Service To Meet Kids For Sex: Morris County Prosecutor

A 41-year-old Clifton man was arrested and charged after he used a messenger service to make plans to meet children for sex in Morris County, authorities said. 

Boonton Township Police Department&nbsp;

Boonton Township Police Department 

 Photo Credit: Boonton Township Police Department Facebook
Sam Barron

Last month, Brian Stewart engaged in sexual communications with two children on KIK Messenger and made plans to meet up with them in Boontown Township for the purpose of having sexual intercourse, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll said.

Stewart used the handle "Brian Being Brian" on KIK, authorities said. He was charged with two counts of luring, four counts of attempted aggravate sexual assault, attempted endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, Carroll said alongside Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and Boonton Township Police Chief Thomas L. Cacciabeve.

He has been detained in the Morris County Correctional Facility pending further court proceedings, authorities said.

to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE