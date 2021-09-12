Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Popular Morris County Gardening Center Sets Final Closing Date

Valerie Musson
Gro-Rite Garden Center on Hillview Road in Lincoln Park
Gro-Rite Garden Center on Hillview Road in Lincoln Park Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A popular family-owned gardening store will soon close the doors to its retail center after 47 years in Morris County.

Gro-Rite Garden Center on Hillview Road in Lincoln Park made the announcement on its Facebook page Thursday, stating that the brand is shifting to focus on its wholesale agriculture division.

The store’s last day open will be Jan. 15, 2022.

“We thank all our customers for all your loyal business over the years,” reads the post.

Meanwhile, Gro-Rite is holding a customer appreciate day this Saturday, which will feature giveaways, coffee, refreshments and other specials.

Follow Gro-Rite on Facebook for the latest updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.