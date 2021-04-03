Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

New 24-Hour Morris County Wawa Holds Grand Opening

Valerie Musson
Wawa operates more than 250 locations in NJ. (Pictured above: Parsippany store at 350 New Rd.) Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A new Wawa store has opened its doors in Morris County.

The new 24-hour Randolph store at 358 Route 10 opened Thursday at 8 a.m.

The gas station and convenience store chain is known for its made-to-order deli sandwiches and other food items.

“We would like to welcome Wawa to the Randolph community!” reads a Facebook post from the Township Economic Development Committee.

“I don't know about you, but we are super excited!”

Wawa operates more than 250 locations in the Garden State. Click here to find a store near you.

Wawa, 358 Route 10, Randolph, NJ 07869

