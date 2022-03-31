Fast Food Chicken Joint Opening 23 New Jersey Locations

Get your napkins ready: A new fast-food chicken joint will soon open nearly two dozen restaurants throughout the Garden State.

Super Chix — known for serving “the last true chicken sandwich” — signed a development deal for 23 stores in North Jersey, according to BoozyBurbs.

In addition to fresh-never-frozen fried and grilled chicken sandwiches, the premium poultry chain features chicken fingers, churned frozen custard, several flavors of french fries, green salads, and more.

Specific store locations have not yet been announced.

Follow Super Chix on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.