Authentic Indian Marketplace Opens In Morris County (PHOTOS)

A new Indian marketplace is now open for business in Morris County.

ZiFitifresh 'incredibly Indian marketplace' held its grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony at 477 Route 10 in Randolph on Wednesday, July 27, the township confirmed in a social media post.

First launched in 2019 as a grocery delivery platform, ZiFitifresh is a convenient way for local residents to purchase authentic Indian groceries and fresh produce.

Scroll down to view additional photos from the grand opening ceremony.

ZiFitifresh, 477 Rt. 10, Randolph, NJ

