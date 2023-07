Edward Sikora, 80, of Upper Saddle River, was reported missing Monday, July 24, when his boat drifted into a dock on Thompson Lane in Hopatcong, according to New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry.

Searchers looked Monday in Henderson Cove, but ultimately found his body under the surface of the water on Tuesday, Curry said.

The official cause of death is pending autopsy and the case remains under investigation.

