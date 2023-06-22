Black Bear Sightings Close Boonton's Tourne County Park

The bear was seen acting aggressively toward visitors at Tourne County Park, according to the Morris County Park Commission.

The commission cited dog owners’ unleashed animals as the reasoning behind the black bear’s behavior.

One instance reportedly involved a sow protecting a trio of cubs.

The Morris County Sheriff’s Patrol Unit is in charge of monitoring the park. Residents can stay updated on its reopening date by visiting the Morris County Park Commission.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.