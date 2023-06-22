Overcast 63°

SHARE

Black Bear Sightings Close Boonton's Tourne County Park

A Morris County park has been shut down until further notice following a series of black bear sightings, officials said Wednesday, June 21.

A Morris County park has been shut down until further notice following a series of black bear sightings.
A Morris County park has been shut down until further notice following a series of black bear sightings. Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Diginatur
Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories

The bear was seen acting aggressively toward visitors at Tourne County Park, according to the Morris County Park Commission.

The commission cited dog owners’ unleashed animals as the reasoning behind the black bear’s behavior.

One instance reportedly involved a sow protecting a trio of cubs.

The Morris County Sheriff’s Patrol Unit is in charge of monitoring the park. Residents can stay updated on its reopening date by visiting the Morris County Park Commission.

to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE