Assault Convict Gets 10-Year Sentence For Illegal Firearm Sale: Morris County Prosecutor

Antony S. Rodriguez-Santana, 30, was sentenced Friday, Oct. 13 to 10 years subject to five years of parole ineligibility, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll said.

Rodriguez-Santana pleaded guilty to second-degree certain persons not to have firearms on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

The plea was a result of an investigation revealing the sale of a Smith & Wesson MP .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle, a defaced Raven Arms model P25 .25 caliber semi-automatic pistol, hollow point bullets and a large capacity magazine, while Rodriguez-Santana had previously been convicted of aggravated assault.

Assisting agencies include the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Special Enforcement Unit: Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Special Enforcement Unit, Town of Boonton Police Department, Morristown Bureau of Police, Wharton Police Department, Roxbury Police Department, and the Morris County Sheriff’s Office and MCSO Criminal Investigations Division.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.