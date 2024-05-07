Apartment Super Trespasses In Tenant's Home, Caught Due To Careless Mistake: Denville PD

A resident of the Pinefield Manor Apartment Complex told officers that upon returning to her apartment she noticed a suspicious item in her house, and suspected someone may have unlawfully entered, Denville police said in a release.

Following an investigation, police determined Gerardo Monroy-Cardemas unlawfully entered her apartment and dropped an item prior to exiting, officers said.

Monroy-Cardemas was charged with criminal trespassing and was released pending a mandatory court appearance, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.