Fog/Mist 46°

SHARE

Apartment Super Trespasses In Tenant's Home, Caught Due To Careless Mistake: Denville PD

A 29-year-old Denville apartment complex superintendent was arrested and charged on Friday, May 3, with trespassing in one of his tenant's homes, authorities said.

Pinefield Manor Apartment Complex

Pinefield Manor Apartment Complex

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Sam Barron

A resident of the Pinefield Manor Apartment Complex told officers that upon returning to her apartment she noticed a suspicious item in her house, and suspected someone may have unlawfully entered, Denville police said in a release. 

Following an investigation, police determined Gerardo Monroy-Cardemas unlawfully entered her apartment and dropped an item prior to exiting, officers said.

Monroy-Cardemas was charged with criminal trespassing and was released pending a mandatory court appearance, police said. 

to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE