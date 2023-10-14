Allie Pasquale Of Rockaway Dies, 32: 'Stylish, Resilient'

A Rockaway native, Allie traveled across Europe after graduating Cum Laude from Marist College with a fashion merchandising degree, according to her obituary. She worked for major fashion brands including Lacoste and Anthropologie.

Allie was a devout Swiftie, and met Taylor Swift after attending 15 concerts at a T Party, her obituary says.

A GoFundMe for Allie said she had been battling colon cancer. The campaign raised more than $4,000 as of Saturday, Oct. 14.

Services were held at the Norman Dean Home. Click here for Allie Pasquale's complete obituary and here to donate.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.