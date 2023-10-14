Light Rain 48°

Allie Pasquale Of Rockaway Dies, 32: 'Stylish, Resilient'

Allison “Allie” Pasquale died at Morristown Medical Center on Oct 6, 2023, after a long illness, her obituary says. She was 32 years old.

Allie Pasquale
Allie Pasquale Photo Credit: Allie Pasquale Facebook photo
Cecilia Levine
A Rockaway native, Allie traveled across Europe after graduating Cum Laude from Marist College with a fashion merchandising degree, according to her obituary. She worked for major fashion brands including Lacoste and Anthropologie.

Allie was a devout Swiftie, and met Taylor Swift after attending 15 concerts at a T Party, her obituary says.

A GoFundMe for Allie said she had been battling colon cancer. The campaign raised more than $4,000 as of Saturday, Oct. 14.

Services were held at the Norman Dean Home. Click here for Allie Pasquale's complete obituary and here to donate.

