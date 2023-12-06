ABC News Documentary Casting Paid Roles Across Tristate Area

“Truth and Lies” — a two-hour network special about five portraits of women who are said to be “mysteriously connected” — is casting the following roles, according to its BackStage.com listing:

The lead role is a 20-something woman who plays different jobs (hairdresser, student, aspiring singer, etc.) and will be working with her hands, the listing says.

Two supporting roles are available for boyfriends to the women, as well as an older man for several characters, a mother to one of the women, and a younger sister.

Directed by Lucia Soven, the gig pays a flat rate of between $136 and $836 for an estimated two days of work.

Filming takes place in the tristate NYC area. All actors must be able to self-report.

