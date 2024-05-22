4-Year-Old Sexually Assaulted By Homeless Man In Morristown Park: Prosecutor

The 4-year-old boy said he was sexually assaulted by an unknown male, later identified as John Dowd, while in George Gramby Memorial Park, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll said.

Dowd is homeless and known to frequent, Morristown, authorities said. Dowd was charged with aggravated sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child, Carroll said alongside Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and Morristown Police Chief Darnell Richardson.

He is being detained in the Morris County Correctional Facility pending a detention hearing, authorities said. Anyone with information is asked to call authorities at 973-285-6200 973-538-2200.

